Lisa and James Quillian sit outside a rental property they own at 629 SE 4th Avenue in Delray Beach.
City leaders have agreed to hire Illinois-based attorney Daniel Lauber, an expert on group home legislation, to consult on expected sober home regulations . Lauber is the "foremost attorney" on sober home legislation, said Delray Beach city attorney Max Lohman at a meeting Tuesday night before the city commission agreed to hire Lauber for up to $15,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|6 hr
|Brian_G
|13
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,386
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|12 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC