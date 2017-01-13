Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to force special election in Delray Beach
A Palm Beach County judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday that sought to force Delray Beach to hold a special election before March 14 to fill a vacant seat on the City Commission. J. Reeve Bright, a Delray Beach resident, argued in the lawsuit that the city wasn't following its rules on filling a vacancy on the five-member board created when Al Jacquet resigned to serve as state representative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 11
|YO VINNIE
|1,384
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|DMuRRAY
|56
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Jan 9
|yehuda
|3
|Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08)
|Jan 5
|Amberlina
|2
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC