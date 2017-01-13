Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to force special election in Delray Beach

A Palm Beach County judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday that sought to force Delray Beach to hold a special election before March 14 to fill a vacant seat on the City Commission. J. Reeve Bright, a Delray Beach resident, argued in the lawsuit that the city wasn't following its rules on filling a vacancy on the five-member board created when Al Jacquet resigned to serve as state representative.

