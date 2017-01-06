If you see residents and cops marchin...

If you see residents and cops marching through downtown Delray on Saturday, here's why

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Community members, police and city leaders will march shoulder to shoulder through downtown Delray Beach on Saturday morning in a stand against violence. "The overall message is unity," said Prentice Mobley, a recreation supervisor in Delray Beach and coordinator of the 3rd annual Walk Against Violence .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Wed YO VINNIE 1,384
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Tue DMuRRAY 56
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton Mon yehuda 3
Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08) Jan 5 Amberlina 2
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
Ashley Carder Dec 25 Tam-tam 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 12 at 4:04AM EST

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC