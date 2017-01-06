If you see residents and cops marching through downtown Delray on Saturday, here's why
Community members, police and city leaders will march shoulder to shoulder through downtown Delray Beach on Saturday morning in a stand against violence. "The overall message is unity," said Prentice Mobley, a recreation supervisor in Delray Beach and coordinator of the 3rd annual Walk Against Violence .
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,384
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Tue
|DMuRRAY
|56
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Mon
|yehuda
|3
|Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08)
|Jan 5
|Amberlina
|2
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
