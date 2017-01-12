Hochland SE Acquires Franklin Foods

World's Fastest Growing Cream Cheese Company will Operate as Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Hochland under the Continued Leadership of Jon Gutknecht / EINPresswire.com / -- DELRAY BEACH, FL-- - Franklin Foods Holdings , the World's fastest growing cream cheese company, announced today that Hochland SE, a privately-held Bavaria, Germany-based cheese company, has acquired Franklin Foods and its sister companies. Jon Gutknecht, current partner, president and CEO of Franklin Foods, will continue to lead Franklin and maintain an interest in the new venture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.