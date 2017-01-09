Friend of dead Boca Raton teen faces ...

Friend of dead Boca Raton teen faces charge in accidental shooting

Saam Rajaei, 18 of Boca Raton, faces a manslaughter charge for what authorities call an accidential shooting of a friend at a 2016 sleepover.

