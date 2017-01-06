Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach
Douglas Elliman Real Estate, one of the largest brokerage firms in the nation, continues to expand its South Florida footprint, opening offices in Jupiter and Delray Beach and scouting more locations across the region. The brokerage opened its Jupiter office last month at 400 U.S. Highway 1, three weeks after announcing that it had acquired Tauriello & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Johnny
|55
|Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|Amberlina
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,382
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC