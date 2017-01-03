Doctors inundated with medical marijuana calls
Doctors in Palm Beach County say they've been inundated with calls from people interested in trying the drug. However, physicians and legislators are working to prevent past issues the state experienced with pill mills and people out of state getting their hands on drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|Amberlina
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,382
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC