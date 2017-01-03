Doctors inundated with medical mariju...

Doctors inundated with medical marijuana calls

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WPTV Local News

Doctors in Palm Beach County say they've been inundated with calls from people interested in trying the drug. However, physicians and legislators are working to prevent past issues the state experienced with pill mills and people out of state getting their hands on drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08) 10 hr Amberlina 2
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 14 hr YO VINNIE 1,382
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 28 Go Blue Forever 54
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
Ashley Carder Dec 25 Tam-tam 1
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC