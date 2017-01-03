Delray's 90-year-old golf course recognized by Florida Historic Golf Trail program
A 90-year-old public golf course in Delray Beach has been selected as the featured course of the month by the Florida Historic Golf Trail , a state program that recognizes Florida's historic courses. The Delray Beach Golf Club, on Homewood Boulevard southwest of Atlantic and Congress avenues, opened in 1926 with just nine holes.
