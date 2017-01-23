Delray to discuss lawsuit settlement ...

Delray to discuss lawsuit settlement over $200 million Atlantic Crossings project

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Palm Beach Post

City leaders will decide Tuesday whether or not to settle a lawsuit filed by the developers of Atlantic Crossings, a mixed-use complex planned at Federal Highway and Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach. Atlantic Crossings -a $200 million, 9-acre office-retail-housing complex in the heart of Delray Beach's downtown - has been a divisive and controversial project among Delray Beach leaders and residents for the past three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... 22 hr Brian_G 13
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 23 hr YO VINNIE 1,386
News Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma... Tue Cops are degenerates 1
News 2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06) Jan 20 Telmah 3
Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15) Jan 19 Just Another Pilot 4
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) Jan 16 tinkle tinkle 25
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,237,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC