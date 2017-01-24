Delray postpones decision on Atlantic Crossings lawsuit settlement

The five-year battle between the developers of a 9-acre mixed-use complex in the heart of Delray Beach's downtown and city leaders continues after the city commission decided to postpone approval of the development on Tuesday. The city has been embroiled in a lawsuit filed by Edwards Cos., the Ohio-based developers of Atlantic Crossings, a $200 million office-retail-residential complex planned at the northeast corner of Federal Highway and Atlantic Avenue, since 2015.

