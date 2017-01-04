Delray police officers caught on video running through stop sign
More than 125,000 people worldwide have watched a pair of YouTube videos of Delray Beach officers running a stop sign outside the police station. The videos show police cars, SUVs, a crime-scene van and a SWAT vehicle all failing to stop at the sign, which filters into a public street at Southwest Fourth Avenue.
