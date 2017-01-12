Delray Lamborghini driver involved in...

Delray Lamborghini driver involved in crash denies fault in wreck...

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The health mogul behind the wheel of a Lamborghini involved in a fatal wreck in mid-September denied fault in the crash in response to a lawsuit filed against him , according to court documents. Roger Wittenberns, 60, is being sued by Eloise Smith, who represents the estate of her late husband J. Gerald Smith, an 82-year-old Uber driver killed in the crash.

