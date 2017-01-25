Delray doctor caught with gun, knife, meth at school in Boca, police say
A Delray Beach dermatologist has been arrested, accused of having a gun and methamphetamine with him while picking up his child from school in Boca Raton , police say. Boca Raton Police took Steven Glanz, 56, of Highland Beach, into custody Friday, records show.
