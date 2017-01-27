Delray developer Pugliese begins testifying in trial over land deal with Subway co-founder
Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese testifies in his multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca Friday, January 27, 2017. Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese testifies in his multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca Friday, January 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,387
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC