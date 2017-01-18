Delray Beach students likely to stay at crowded Calusa Elementary in Boca Raton
A Delray Beach neighborhood has almost won its battle with the Palm Beach County School District and likely will be allowed to stay at overcrowded Calusa Elementary School, even though parents may have to come back in the next few years to argue their case again. The School Board voted on first reading Wednesday to let students from the Casa Bella neighborhood, at the western end of Linton Boulevard, stay at Calusa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Just Another Pilot
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Tue
|YO VINNIE
|1,385
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|DMuRRAY
|56
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Jan 9
|yehuda
|3
|Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08)
|Jan 5
|Amberlina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC