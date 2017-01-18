Delray Beach students likely to stay at crowded Calusa Elementary in Boca Raton

A Delray Beach neighborhood has almost won its battle with the Palm Beach County School District and likely will be allowed to stay at overcrowded Calusa Elementary School, even though parents may have to come back in the next few years to argue their case again. The School Board voted on first reading Wednesday to let students from the Casa Bella neighborhood, at the western end of Linton Boulevard, stay at Calusa.

