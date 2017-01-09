Delray Beach seeks community input on...

Delray Beach seeks community input on development and improvements through survey

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Palm Beach Post

A city group tasked with getting community insight on Delray's comprehensive plan - which details how the community looks today and how much it's expected to grow in the future - released a survey directed towards residents. The survey asks about safety, the attractiveness of the city, the walkability of its streets, quality of life and suggestions for future development.

