Delray Beach moves to increase oversi...

Delray Beach moves to increase oversight of sober homes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Delray Beach is taking steps to increase oversight of the sober living industry in a way officials say protects recovering addicts while maintaining the character of the city's neighborhoods. The City Commission gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring sober homes to provide more details about their operations and annually apply for an accommodation from the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 7 hr YO VINNIE 1,384
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 19 hr DMuRRAY 56
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton Mon yehuda 3
Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08) Jan 5 Amberlina 2
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
Ashley Carder Dec 25 Tam-tam 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC