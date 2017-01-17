Delray Beach hires expert to look at sober home industry

Delray Beach has hired an expert to research and propose revisions to city rules for sober homes and other community residences that help people with disabilities receive equal housing opportunities. At a special meeting Tuesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with an attorney specializing in zoning and fair housing law for an estimated $15,000 The decision comes as city leaders take steps to increase oversight of the sober living industry in a way they say protects recovering addicts and the character of Delray neighborhoods.

