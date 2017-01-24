"Delays" vs. "the ladies" causes flap at trial pitting Delray developer against Subway king
From the start, Joseph Reamer made it clear he wanted to tell a Palm Beach County jury what really spawned the multi-million-dollar legal battle between his boss and the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca. From the start, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Donald Hafele made it equally clear that wasn't what the trial was about.
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Tue
|Brian_G
|13
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Tue
|YO VINNIE
|1,386
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Tue
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|CDN
|30
