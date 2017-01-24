"Delays" vs. "the ladies" causes flap...

"Delays" vs. "the ladies" causes flap at trial pitting Delray developer against Subway king

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

From the start, Joseph Reamer made it clear he wanted to tell a Palm Beach County jury what really spawned the multi-million-dollar legal battle between his boss and the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca. From the start, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Donald Hafele made it equally clear that wasn't what the trial was about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Tue Brian_G 13
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Tue YO VINNIE 1,386
News Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma... Tue Cops are degenerates 1
News 2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06) Jan 20 Telmah 3
Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15) Jan 19 Just Another Pilot 4
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Dec 26 delray dude 1
k3vr (Aug '08) Dec '16 CDN 30
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC