Decision nears on boundaries for 5 Boca Raton elementary schools

Parents will make a final plea Wednesday to the Palm Beach County School Board to keep their children at crowded Calusa Elementary School in Boca Raton . The board will vote on new attendance zones which would move 372 Calusa students to five other schools in Boca Raton.

