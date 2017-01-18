Court upholds charter school appeal l...

Court upholds charter school appeal law but Palm Beach County wins partial victory

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

In a dispute stemming from a proposal to add a charter school in Palm Beach County, an appeals court Wednesday upheld the constitutionality of a law that allows the State Board of Education to overturn local denials of charter-school applications. The 5th District Court of Appeal turned down arguments by the Palm Beach County School Board that the law infringes on the power of local school boards to decide on the creation of charter schools, which are public schools typically run by private entities.

Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

