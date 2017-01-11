County, water management district sti...

County, water management district still at odds over Ag Reserve land

Wednesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County and the South Florida Water Management District remain at odds over a 571-acre tract of land in the Agricultural Reserve, and the district's governing board has not accepted the county's invitation to have a meeting to hash things out. At issue is whether the county will agree to the district's request to sell the jointly-owned land in the reserve, a 22,000-acre farming zone located west of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Delray Beach, FL

