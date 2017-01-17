Boynton Beach police plan to use body...

Boynton Beach police plan to use body cameras in March

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

An Axon Body 2 is displayed during a body-worn camera show and tell at the Delray Beach Police Department's Seacrest Training Center Friday, July 1, 2016. Boynton Beach will buy body cameras , and the police department will start using them in March, city officials said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15) 19 hr Just Another Pilot 2
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Tue YO VINNIE 1,385
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) Jan 16 tinkle tinkle 25
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Jan 13 Voodoo econonics 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jan 10 DMuRRAY 56
News Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton Jan 9 yehuda 3
Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08) Jan 5 Amberlina 2
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC