Boynton Beach police plan to use body cameras in March
An Axon Body 2 is displayed during a body-worn camera show and tell at the Delray Beach Police Department's Seacrest Training Center Friday, July 1, 2016. Boynton Beach will buy body cameras , and the police department will start using them in March, city officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
