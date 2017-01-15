Boca Man Arrested At Frank's Theater In Delray Beach
Moviegoers arriving or leaving Frank's Theater at Delray Marketplace Saturday night enjoyed a second show starring several PBSO deputies and Boca Raton resident Robert McCarthy McCarthy, apparently seen in this photo - seemingly in handcuffs being taken to a police car - was charged with "disorderly conduct, brawling, fighting, corrupt public moral decency." Simply put: witnesses say he got into some sort of an altercation at the Frank's Cinema bar.
