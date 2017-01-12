Bay Shore Road home sells for $2,862,500
A home in Indian Beach tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Michael and Michelle Gacioch sold their home at 3049 Bay Shore Road to Dale and Michele Asplund, of Sarasota, for $2,862,500.
