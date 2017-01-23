AT&T says 50% of voice customers in Alabama, Florida trial cities transitioned to IP services
AT&T began TDM-to-IP transition trials in Alabama and Florida as part of a plan to shut down its copper and TDM-based network by 2020. AT&T is progressing with its TDM-to-IP voice service transition in two cities in Florida and Alabama, telling the FCC that on a combined basis 50% of total customer accounts have voluntarily migrated to one of the telco's next-gen wireline and wireless voice services.
