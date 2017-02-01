2 injured in rollover crash on the Fla. Turnpike
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Delray Beach Boulevard Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|YO VINNIE
|1,390
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 30
|juliedobro
|57
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Jan 27
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC