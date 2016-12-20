Young addicts protested "corrupt sobe...

Young addicts protested "corrupt sober homes" outside a Lake Worth apartment complex in March.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Young addicts protested "corrupt sober homes" outside a Lake Worth apartment complex in March. Delray Beach has often been referred to as "ground zero" in the sober home industry boom, but it aims to be "ground zero" in producing solutions to that problem , said Mayor Cary Glickstein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 21 hr blink 14
k3vr (Aug '08) Dec 22 CDN 30
News Investigation underway at Delray rehab center Dec 22 Briella 2
News Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle Dec 21 commensense 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 21 BocaBitch 52
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Dec 17 YO VINNIE 1,380
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Dec 15 Go Blue Forever 97
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,107

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC