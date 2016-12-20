Young addicts protested "corrupt sober homes" outside a Lake Worth apartment complex in March.
Young addicts protested "corrupt sober homes" outside a Lake Worth apartment complex in March. Delray Beach has often been referred to as "ground zero" in the sober home industry boom, but it aims to be "ground zero" in producing solutions to that problem , said Mayor Cary Glickstein.
