Two swimmers rescued from rip current in Highland Beach

Tuesday Dec 27

Two adults were rescued from a rip current Tuesday afternoon off an unguarded beach in Highland Beach, Delray Beach Fire Rescue reports. The scene unfolded at about 2:15 p.m. as a station captain swam to the distressed swimmers and pulled them to safety.

