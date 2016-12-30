Three Palm Beach principals to get mo...

Three Palm Beach principals to get more freedom to fix struggling schools

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Principals at three Palm Beach County schools will soon get more money and more freedom to try to turn around their struggling schools. Orchard View Elementary in Delray Beach , West Riviera Beach Elementary in Riviera Beach and Lake Shore Middle in Belle Glade will participate in a new "Principal Autonomy" program starting next school year.

