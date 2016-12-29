Sober home owner held on bond amid al...

Sober home owner held on bond amid allegations of fraud, feds say

A sober home owner accused of defrauding health insurers and cooperating in a scheme that exploited patients was ordered on house arrest by a federal judge Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge James Hopkins approved a $250,000 bond and electronic monitoring for Fransesia Davis, who owns Total Recovery Sober Living LLC and was an employee at Reflections treatment center, according to a federal criminal complaint.

