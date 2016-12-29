Sober home owner held on bond amid allegations of fraud, feds say
A sober home owner accused of defrauding health insurers and cooperating in a scheme that exploited patients was ordered on house arrest by a federal judge Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge James Hopkins approved a $250,000 bond and electronic monitoring for Fransesia Davis, who owns Total Recovery Sober Living LLC and was an employee at Reflections treatment center, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC