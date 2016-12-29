Photo Flash: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Hits The Fieldhouse at Old School Square
On December 8, The Fieldhouse at Old School Square in Delray Beach, Florida was proud to present Jim Caruso 's Cast Party - scroll down for photos from the concert! This wildly popular soiree packed The Fieldhouse with extraordinary local talent and the folks who love to cheer them. Host Jim Caruso and musical director/pianist Billy Stritch guided the entire affair with the high-energy antics of uber-fans, giving the Florida audience an hilariously impromptu variety show.
