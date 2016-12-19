Not just movies: More and more luxury theaters popping up to provide high-end extras

Not just movies: More and more luxury...

Monday Dec 19

A few years ago, movie theaters began upgrading their offerings as a way to appeal to customers who increasingly have been drawn to at-home viewing options. Since then, theater companies continue upping the ante, attempting to pamper guests with oversized reclining seats, some in leather, a full bar, eclectic entrees and, in some cases, in-house restaurants.

Delray Beach, FL

