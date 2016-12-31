Learn about future growth in Delray Beach at this interactive city workshop
Learn more about the city's plans for economic, intergovernmental and education growth in the next decade at an interactive workshop on Monday, Jan. 9. The workshop is the second in a four-part series that focuses on Delray Beach's comprehensive plan, which describes how the community looks today and how much it's expected to grow in the future. On Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., residents will convene at Old School Square's Fieldhouse, at 51 N. Swinton Ave. , to learn more about the comprehensive plan.
