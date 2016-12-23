Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor speaks
Ben Ferencz, 96, of Delray Beach - the last surviving Nuremberg Trial prosecutor - is helped to the stage as the audience applauds at a speaking engagement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 organized by the USHMM at B'nai Torah Congregation in central Boca Raton. Orit Ben-Ezzer/Staff photographer Ben Ferencz, 96, of Delray Beach - the last surviving Nuremberg Trial prosecutor - is helped to the stage as the audience applauds at a speaking engagement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 organized by the USHMM at B'nai Torah Congregation in central Boca Raton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Mon
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Sun
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC