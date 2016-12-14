There are on the Palm Beach Post story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Is the green color of Del-Ida bike paths in Delray Beach too - jarring'?. In it, Palm Beach Post reports that:

The road and bike path at Delray's Del-Ida Park Historic District are now open to traffic - in case you haven't already noticed. The bright green bike paths along the recently renovated roadway have captured the attention - and sparked mixed reactions - from residents, some of whom have complained while others have lauded the new paths.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.