Identifying birds using your senses
Outside of some romantic notions about "wise old owls," most people don't associate birds with intelligence. Thus the insult of "bird brain" often gets thrown around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Carder
|2 hr
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Sat
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|BocaBitch
|52
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,380
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC