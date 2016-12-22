Head In Jail, Courtesy Delray Beach Police
Boca Raton resident Savannah Jo Head remains locked in the Palm Beach County Jail following her arrest by Delray Beach Police. Head is charged with heroin possession with intent to sell or deliver, cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment.
