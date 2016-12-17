Disabilities don't keep Royal DJs from rocking the house
It was hard to talk above the music on a recent Saturday night at the Stardust Dance, a social gathering for the disabled, where about 40 people were rocking the gymnasium floor. The deejays, also disabled, were thrilled to search for the songs on their colorful instrument panel.
