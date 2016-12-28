Delray police toy delivery leads to arrest of felon with stolen gun and car
Days after a Delray Beach police officer connected with a resident over a holiday toy delivery , the resident called in a tip that led to the arrest of a convicted felon in possession of a stolen gun and stolen car, according to the police department . On Friday, police caught Luc Tismeus, 23, with a stolen, fully loaded Smith Western .38-caliber revolver, a magazine for another gun and the key to a stolen Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC