Delray police toy delivery leads to arrest of felon with stolen gun and car

Days after a Delray Beach police officer connected with a resident over a holiday toy delivery , the resident called in a tip that led to the arrest of a convicted felon in possession of a stolen gun and stolen car, according to the police department . On Friday, police caught Luc Tismeus, 23, with a stolen, fully loaded Smith Western .38-caliber revolver, a magazine for another gun and the key to a stolen Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page .

