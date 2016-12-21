Delray police finish aggressive drivi...

Delray police finish aggressive driving campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WPTV Local News

Among cities of its same size, Delray Beach ranks No. 7 with the most speeders in the state, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Tue Porrch Honkey 1,381
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud Mon delray dude 1
Ashley Carder Sun Tam-tam 1
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
k3vr (Aug '08) Dec 22 CDN 30
News Investigation underway at Delray rehab center Dec 22 Briella 2
News Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle Dec 21 commensense 2
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC