Delray police finish aggressive driving campaign
Among cities of its same size, Delray Beach ranks No. 7 with the most speeders in the state, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Mon
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Sun
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Dec 22
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Dec 21
|commensense
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC