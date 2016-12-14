Delray Beach appoints fire chief as city manager
Fire Chief Neal De Jesus will take the helm as acting city manager to replace outgoing Delray Beach City Manager Don Cooper near the end of the month. The fire chief said he will accept the position as long as he can return to his role in the fire department once the commission selects a full-time city manager.
