Delray approves compromise to trim sea grapes

Tuesday Dec 13

The Delray Beach City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to trim sea grapes that are threatening plants along the city's coastline. The salt-tolerant plant has become a common sight along South Florida beaches, but its prolific growth over the last several decades has become a problem for Delray's coastal dune ecosystem.

