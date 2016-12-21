Death row inmate charged in 1975 Delray homicide
A man who has been on death row in Florida has been tied to a 41-year-old cold case murder of a Delray Beach woman. James Franklin Rose, 70, was transferred Monday to the Palm Beach County Jail and faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Jean Savage on June 4, 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|CDN
|30
|Investigation underway at Delray rehab center
|Thu
|Briella
|2
|Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle
|Wed
|commensense
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Wed
|BocaBitch
|52
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,380
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|Jealousy leads to fatal shooting of Delray Beac...
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC