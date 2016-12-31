Countdown to Inauguration Day: What you need to know today
Two Palm Beach County residents will perform in President-elect Trump's Jan. 20 inaugural parade . John Fischer of Delray Beach will play the bagpipes with the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, he told The Palm Beach Post earlier this month .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Sat
|Yaboi
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC