Bostonchineseacupuncture.org Unveils "How to Use Acupressure to Relieve Pain and Improve Eye Health"
Dr. Li Zheng will be holding a free lecture about how to apply pressure on certain acupuncture points to reduce eye pressure, relax the eye and neck muscles and improve the circulation to eyes and retina in order to prevent glaucoma, macular degeneration, Retinitis Pigmentosa, and dry eyes. In this lecture, she will also show how to press certain points daily to relieve pain and reduce stress.
