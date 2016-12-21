Atlantic Avenue restaurant space on m...

Atlantic Avenue restaurant space on market for eye-popping sum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Two years ago, the Buddha Sky Bar building at 217 E. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach sold for $5.9 million. Now it's on the market for $24.5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud 3 hr delray dude 1
Ashley Carder 21 hr Tam-tam 1
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
k3vr (Aug '08) Dec 22 CDN 30
News Investigation underway at Delray rehab center Dec 22 Briella 2
News Man behind pentagram teaches at Boca Middle Dec 21 commensense 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Dec 21 BocaBitch 52
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 26 at 2:33AM EST

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,612

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC