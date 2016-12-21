Atlantic Avenue restaurant space on market for eye-popping sum
Two years ago, the Buddha Sky Bar building at 217 E. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach sold for $5.9 million. Now it's on the market for $24.5 million.
