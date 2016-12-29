Argument turns deadly at Delray Beach nightclub, police say
Detectives are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man early Thursday outside a Caribbean nightclub, Delray Beach police say. The shooting took place at Excell nightclub at 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Congress Ave. Police identified Niherson David Gustave, 23, of Boynton Beach, as the victim..
