Alan Thicke dies: Why did TV dad frequently visit Delray Beach?
As pop culture aficionados and '80s kids like myself mourn the sudden death of actor/composer Alan Thicke , we should recall that over the past decade he had been a frequent visitor as a competitor in the annual Chris Evert-Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic in Delray Beach. Thicke, an athletic 69-year-old who apparently had a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, had just appeared here last month, playing both days of the tournament.
