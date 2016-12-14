Alan Thicke dies: Why did TV dad freq...

Alan Thicke dies: Why did TV dad frequently visit Delray Beach?

Wednesday Dec 14

As pop culture aficionados and '80s kids like myself mourn the sudden death of actor/composer Alan Thicke , we should recall that over the past decade he had been a frequent visitor as a competitor in the annual Chris Evert-Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic in Delray Beach. Thicke, an athletic 69-year-old who apparently had a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, had just appeared here last month, playing both days of the tournament.

