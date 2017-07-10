Heavy rain prompts flooding in Delpho...

Heavy rain prompts flooding in Delphos, several roads closed in Van Wert County

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

County EMA director Rick McCoy says there are roads that have been washed out along with unknown damage to bridges and considerable crop loss. The EMA provided a photo taken in Delphos by drone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Days 2017 Tue Mek 2
Blk Peps Tue Mod Squaud 9
Jenny wallace? (Jan '17) Tue kyle 3
Best ice cream Mon Robdogha 6
Anything new on stabbing? Sun Mark 2
jaymee sevitz (May '15) Sun Ron 8
Terrible roads Jul 7 Robdogha 1
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC